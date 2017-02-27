94WIP’s 2017 Birds Town Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready for 12 straight hours of Eagles talk?
From 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2nd at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly, various 94WIP radio hosts, analysts, and former Eagles player will debate and discuss Philadelphia’s favorite football team and the upcoming offseason on SportsRadio 94WIP.
If you are in attendance, you will have a chance to win an autographed Jeremiah Trotter football. Plus, every hour, 94WIP will be giving away an autographed Eagles jersey.
Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman will join the Birds Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. live from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
You will be able to ask in-person questions.
Special guests include: Ross Tucker, Merrill Reese, Jeremiah Trotter, Dave Spadaro, and Seth Joyner.
Full hour-by-hour lineup:
6am: Angelo, Rhea, Al, Hollis Thomas
7am: Angelo, Rhea, Al, Jon Ritchie, Joe DeCamara, Ross Tucker
8am: Angelo, Rhea, Al, Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Jody McDonald
9am: Angelo, Rhea, Al, Merrill Reese, John Barchard
10am: Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, Jon Marks, Barrett Brooks
11am: Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, Glen Macnow, Ray Didinger, Jon Marks
12pm: Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, Howard Eskin, Joe Giglio, Rhea Hughes
1pm: Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Jeremiah Trotter
2pm: Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie
3pm: Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Reuben Frank, Jon Marks, Reuben Frank, Dave Spadaro
4pm: Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Howard Eskin, Al Morganti, Barrett Brooks, Dan Klecko
5pm: Chris Carlin, Ike Reese, Jamaal Jackson, Seth Joyner
You can listen on 94.1 WIP-FM and online here or using the radio.com app.