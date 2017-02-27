6 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving DART Bus

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Six people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash, involving a DART Bus, Monday.
It happened on I-95 southbound, just south of DE Rt. 141 in New Castle, just before 6 p.m.
Delaware State Police said two vehicles and a DART Bus collided.
Six people were taken to local hospitals. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The southbound lanes of I-95 south of Rt. 141 have been closed to traffic and commuters are asked to find alternate routes of travel.