5 Children Taken To Hospital After School Bus Hits Tree In Delaware

February 27, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Delaware, school bus

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Authorities say several people were taken to the hospital, including children, after a school bus hit a tree in New Castle County.

It happened around 6:43 Monday morning on the 100 block of Upper Pike Creek Road.

Officials say the school bus driver swerved to avoid an animal in the road and ended up crashing into a tree.

As a result, authorities say five children and one adult were taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are on the scene investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia