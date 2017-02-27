5 Children Taken To Hospital After School Bus Hits Tree In Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Authorities say several people were taken to the hospital, including children, after a school bus hit a tree in New Castle County.
It happened around 6:43 Monday morning on the 100 block of Upper Pike Creek Road.
Officials say the school bus driver swerved to avoid an animal in the road and ended up crashing into a tree.
As a result, authorities say five children and one adult were taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police are on the scene investigating.