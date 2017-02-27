NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

4th Annual Philly Chef Conference Kicks Off This Weekend

February 27, 2017 9:00 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

by Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fourth annual Philly Chef Conference kicks off at Drexel University on Sunday.

Dr. Mike Traud, founder and organizer of Drexel University’s Philly Chef Conference, says this year, the conference has grown to bring in food experts from all over the country and around the world.

“Originally, it started out as a conference that was kind of based on uniting the Philadelphia Restaurant food and beverage industry, but year 4 has really kind of opened up and brought in all outside experts,” Traud said.

Traud points out this year’s impressive panel:

“Alon Shaya, originally from Narberth, but he’s a James Beard award-winning chef in New Orleans. We have the team from Statebird Provisions which are the James beard award-winning chefs from California, but we also have international chefs such as Daniel Giusti who used to be the head chef at Noma in Copenhagen, which was ranked the number one restaurant internationally.”

The conference takes place Sunday and Monday, March 5th and 6th.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia