4-Mile Ice Jam Causes River To Flood In New Hampshire

February 27, 2017 8:11 PM
Filed Under: New Hampshire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–In New Hampshire, a 4-mile ice jam caused a river to flood, spilling water onto roads and submerging a parking lot.

As a result, dozens of cars are sitting in several feet of water and the parking lot looks more like a pond.

Making matters worse, temperatures dropped overnight causing a thin coating of ice to form over the water.

Students at Plymouth State University were warned to move their cars, but some didn’t make it in time.

A towing company was able to remove some of the cars, but the water was rising too fast to get all of them.

