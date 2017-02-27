4-Mile Ice Jam Causes River To Flood In New Hampshire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–In New Hampshire, a 4-mile ice jam caused a river to flood, spilling water onto roads and submerging a parking lot.
As a result, dozens of cars are sitting in several feet of water and the parking lot looks more like a pond.
Making matters worse, temperatures dropped overnight causing a thin coating of ice to form over the water.
Students at Plymouth State University were warned to move their cars, but some didn’t make it in time.
A towing company was able to remove some of the cars, but the water was rising too fast to get all of them.