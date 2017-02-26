Woman Injured In Strip Club Shooting In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was injured in a shooting overnight at a gentleman’s club in South Philadelphia.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at Club Onyx along the 2900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
Police say someone opened fire during a dispute inside the club and struck a mirror. The bullet ricocheted off the mirror and struck the woman in her leg.
Authorities say she was also injured by shattered glass from the mirror.
She was taken to Jefferson Hospital in unknown condition.
There was no word on any arrests.