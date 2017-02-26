Jackie Chan Brings Two Stuffed Pandas As His Oscar Dates

February 26, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: Oscars

By Alexandra Larkin and Sophie Lewis

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) — Jackie Chan boldly brought two dates to the Oscars this year.

Chan arrived at the 89th Annual Academy Awards with two stuffed animal pandas, complete with glittery Ugg-esque boots and UNICEF pins. He said he did it as a gesture of support for the animals.

“I’m the ambassador of [the] panda,” Chan told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “After earthquake, they get hurt and I raise them. I have two pandas in China, my own. They go wherever I go.”
Which famous people do his pandas get to meet? “Stallone… Clinton…all the famous people!”

Chan received an honorary Oscar at the Governor’s Awards in November 2016 for his work in over 200 movies throughout his 56-year career. “I never thought I could get an Oscar,” Chan said Sunday.

