Fighting And Writing For Women’s Rights, Hundreds Of Women Gather To Write Legislators

February 26, 2017 4:41 PM By Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a month after the women’s rally in Philadelphia, supporters are still marching on.

On Sunday, a few hundred gathered in Manayunk for the Philly Women Rally Postcard Party Social.

“It’s a time for everyone to come back together again,” said Ricky Wittmer, she marched in January and attended the social on Sunday. “Talk with like minded people and together write postcards to their legislators or make calls encouraging them to vote a certain way or support certain legislation.”

Photo credit: KYW's Justin Udo

Photo credit: KYW’s Justin Udo

She said it’s important for people to know the fight for women’s rights is not a waning matter.

“I feel a very strong need for women’s rights to be heard by all of our representatives.”

Wittmer said it’s great for her to being fighting for a cause with so many other’s who share her views.

“It makes me energized. It makes me continue to do what I do. I contact representatives and senators on a continual basis.”

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia