Fighting And Writing For Women’s Rights, Hundreds Of Women Gather To Write Legislators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a month after the women’s rally in Philadelphia, supporters are still marching on.

On Sunday, a few hundred gathered in Manayunk for the Philly Women Rally Postcard Party Social.

“It’s a time for everyone to come back together again,” said Ricky Wittmer, she marched in January and attended the social on Sunday. “Talk with like minded people and together write postcards to their legislators or make calls encouraging them to vote a certain way or support certain legislation.”

She said it’s important for people to know the fight for women’s rights is not a waning matter.

“I feel a very strong need for women’s rights to be heard by all of our representatives.”

Wittmer said it’s great for her to being fighting for a cause with so many other’s who share her views.

“It makes me energized. It makes me continue to do what I do. I contact representatives and senators on a continual basis.”