Camden County Students Compete In Hot Dog Launcher Building Contest

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A hundred middle school students in Camden County, New Jersey put their technical skills to use vying for the title of “Grand Champion.”

The groups of four teams from different schools worked together to build hot dog launchers Saturday at the Camden County Technical School gymnasium in Sicklerville.

The event was part of National Technical Education Month. Students learned to read blue prints, use power tools and assemble the parts themselves. After building their launchers, students rotated firing them and self-standing, wooden targets.

“Students are learning science, math, technology, all the things that they are going to need, all the things that are very, very important, not just at our school and in our county, but throughout the country,” said Greg Cappello, principal for Camden County Technical Schools.

Folsom Middle School walked away with first place honors. Second place went to Ann Mullen Middle School, which also earned the Team Spirit Award. Raymond Kershaw Middle School finished third and Audubon Middle School took home the Safety Award. The Engineering Notebook Award went to William G. Rohrer Middle School.