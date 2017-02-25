Truck Rams Crowd During Mardi Gras Parade; Many Injured

By Steve Almasy and Nick Valencia

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 21 people, five seriously, officials said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated. Among the injured, the youngest is 3 and the oldest are in their 40s.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

