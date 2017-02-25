Team Of Drexel Students Compete Against The Best In Computer Programming And Defense

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Drexel University team has started competition play, but their game is 1s and 0s rather than Xs and Os.

They are the Cyber Dragons.

“From the first moments when we get into the systems we’re going to be looking for any open vulnerabilities and try to lock them down,” said leader junior computer science major Colbert Zhu.

He said keeping digital information secure is their goal.

“What this competition does is help people train in the most stressful environment, where you’re being actively pounded by the red team.”

That’s the hackers who break into systems as part of the Collegiate Cyber Defense Challenge.

The Drexel blue team, on the other hand…

“The good guys who are trying to protect an environment.”

Besides what they learn in class, the Susquehanna International Group in Bala Cynwyd helps with coaching and equipment like servers.

The first competition began Friday; last year, nearly 200 schools took part.