Police Search For Suspect In Sex Assault Of Woman In Camden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) – Police in Camden County, New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.
Authorities say 32-year-old Ike Fitzpatrick of Camden is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his car on the morning of January 15.
Investigators say the alleged victim began talking to Fitzpatrick as he pulled his vehicle up near the corner of Broadway and Spruce Street and she agreed to get into the car with him. Police say Fitzpatrick then drove the woman to a secluded area near 7th and Thurman Streets where he sexually assaulted her and took her cash before she was able to flee on foot.
Fitzpatrick is described as 5’8”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the incident is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.