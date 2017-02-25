New Plans In Works For Long-Shuttered Collegeville Inn Property

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — New plans are in the early stages for the long-abandoned Collegeville Inn property.

Lower Providence Township has granted conditional use approval for an assisted living facility at the former Collegeville Inn site on Ridge Pike.

“Their plan is to keep the existing structure and rehabilitate that, as well as build another structure on the property,” said Lower Providence Township manager Don Delamater.

Delamater says the new building would house assisted living and personal care apartments for a maximum 172 residents. The current structure would be for dining and other events.

But he says this is just the beginning of the approvals process.

“Our consulting engineer will be looking at those plans providing reviews changes that need to be done to meet our codes,” Delamater said. “They also need to get approval from DEP and FEMA.”

DEP and FEMA as the property has major flooding issues to be addressed.

“Removing the pavement area that is currently in the flood plain and lowering that some to create more capacity down there for the water,” he explained.

Best case scenario, construction could begin in the summer, but Delamater says it’s too early for a definitive timeline.