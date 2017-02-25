Affordable Care Act Philadelphia
Hundreds Rally In Center City To Save Affordable Care Act

February 25, 2017 4:40 PM By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) –– The movement to stop President Trump’s agenda focused on preserving the Affordable Care Act Saturday.

Hundreds rallied at Thomas Paine Plaza in Center City at an event organized by the Women’s March Pennsylvania.

“We have to keep having these events and giving people chances to have their voices heard,” says WMP co-chair Alexandra Hackett Ferber.

The crowd included doctors and nurses.

“In general healthcare providers feel that everyone should have access to care independent of income level,” says Dr. David Poll, a UPenn cardiologist.

For some, protecting President Obama’s healthcare plan that mandates everyone have health insurance, while increasing assistance, is personal.

Denise Major from Philadelphia says she didn’t have insurance for several years before the ACA and was suffering from a hole in lungs.

“Because of the Medicaid expansion I was able to get coverage and get my issues addressed,” says Major.

The rally included speeches from Democrats like Senator Bob Casey who are trying to apply pressure to their GOP colleagues that control the House and Senate.

