Heart Health Seminar Held, Spreads Awareness About Lifestyle Improvements

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A heart health seminar was held at the Kroc Center in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday to raise awareness about how lifestyle can impact your risk for disease.

Norma Evans, former president of the AKA sorority chapter in Vorhees, NJ was on the committee to help organize an informational heart-health seminar this weekend here in Camden called ‘pink goes red:’

“We have yoga, we have line dancing, we have a cardio vascular surgeon speaking,” Evans said. “We have another doctor speaking on diabetes and we also have a nutritionist.”

She said heart disease and diabetes are of particular concern in the American-American community.

“It’s dietary, it’s also genetically related within our community. Sedentary lifestyles contribute to heart disease as well.”

And a little health education can go a long way.

“It is preventable or it can be delayed in terms of when you get it and to what extent that you get it,” she said.