Fifteen Philadelphia Public Schools Receive Special Funding For Art Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fifteen Philadelphia public schools got special funding for art projects, to help make up for tight budgets that often squeeze art out of the school day.

On Wednesday, the non-profit Public Citizens for Children and Youth made the awards.

Students from Houston Elementary showed off what a little extra funding for music can do.

This year, it got money to make a claymation video. Decatur Elementary got funding for a mural and outdoor garden, South Philly, money to put on the musical “The Wiz.” They are among the beneficiaries of the PCCY’s “Picasso Project,” which gives kids a chance to express themselves while improving school climate and student engagement.

Executive Director Donna Cooper said the projects also spread awareness of the need for funding for arts education.

“Someday it will not be the Picasso project alone or with its other arts partners that will are delivering this inspiration, but it is within the school district’s budget, easily, to make this possible for every student,” Cooper said.