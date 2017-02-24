White House Blocks News Organizations From Press Briefing

By Dylan Byers and Sara Murray
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — CNN and other news organizations were blocked Friday from a White House press briefing.
There was no immediate explanation from the White House.
Trump Rips Media, Repeats ‘Enemy of the People’ Line
The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, known as a gaggle.
The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association is protesting.
The conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.
Archbishop Chaput: People Should Want Trump To Succeed
Hours earlier, at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, President Trump mocked and disparaged the news media. He said that much of the press represents “the enemy of the people.”
“They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources,” Trump said. “They just make them up when there are none.”
He also said reporters “shouldn’t be allowed” to use unnamed sources.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.