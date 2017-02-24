Warm Winter Day Brings People To The Park

February 24, 2017 4:32 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

by Hadas Kuznitz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unusually unseasonable day in February beckoned folks outdoors on Friday.

Rittenhouse Square Park was packed like a Spring or Summer day as folks took advantage of this beautiful day in February.

Some might even describe this as ‘hookey playing weather.’

“I’m a student in Center City and I had class, I decided to skip it because I was reading outside and I was like, well, I have to go to the park instead!”

There were a lot of smiling faces out, and people say this weather definitely leaves them in a good mood.

“It always nice to see the sun and a clear sky is nice, and it’s nice to get out of the office, quite honestly — and it’s Friday! So, it makes me happy.”

But with this being Philly of course, you have to take advantage of the weather while you can since you never know what tomorrow will bring.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia