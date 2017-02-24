Trump: ‘We Are Fighting The Fake News, It’s Phony’

By Kevin Liptak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN)– President Donald Trump makes a valedictory return Friday to the right-wing conference where he made his first political inroads, but which he shunned last year during his unconventional 2016 run.
Trump’s speech is the highlight of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, held at a hotel and convention center outside Washington. Trump plans to arrive in his helicopter Marine One to the event, attended by conservative activists.
During his speech, Trump took a jab at the media saying, “We are fighting the fake news, it’s phony, fake”
Trump adds, “A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people and they are, they are the enemy of the people”.
He first spoke at CPAC in six years ago, then as a brash billionaire with a popular reality television series. He told the crowd then he was considering a run for president — though he ultimately waited until the next election cycle to step into the fray.
Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon told the CPAC audience Thursday that Trump was returning to the conference to express his “appreciation” for the activists’ support.
“This is really where he got his launch, you know, with his ideas in the conservative movement,” Bannon said.
While Trump spoke at CPAC most years after his debut, he was conspicuously absent last year, in the height of the Republican primary contests. Organizers said he wanted only to deliver a speech when they requested he participate in a question-and-answer session.
His GOP rivals did attend, and lightly mocked Trump for his absence.
Trump arrives Friday vindicated and prepared to bask in his unlikely victory.
“I think by tomorrow this will be TPAC,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the crowd on Thursday.
One Comment
Trump’s leadership style is based on pitting people against each other through fear and hatred. He focuses on attacking branches of our government not tied to Washington politics, our intelligence agencies and judicial system. His words and actions attempting to discredit these branches along with our Election process and the free press is not only un-American it’s un-Constitutional!
Trump’s a compulsive liar and crook [Trump University and Trump Foundation] who ran for office to build his brand while lining his and his family’s pockets on the backs of our citizens and with tax dollars. There are numerous transparency concerns surrounding their private entity, hundreds if not thousands of conflicts of interests here and abroad with clients, tenants, financing [multiple US bankruptcies necessitate foreign funding], open legal cases [business and personal], and general marketing tactics. His entire family is taxing our government through secret service coverage and / or deductible expenses. Don’s busy promoting his Mara-la-go resort club on the weekends, his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line on POTUS twitter, his boy’s Eric and Jr continue their global deals [most recent in Vancouver and Dubai], wife Melania and Barron reside in NYC, and another residence has been set up in DC for Ivanka, Jared, and family that further melds their family business operations with our government.
I’m grateful that our forefathers organized a 2-tierd system [state & federal] with non-political checks and balances. The point of all this is that the cost of Trump’s agenda and propaganda to our prosperity and national security is shall I say “extreme”. He hasn’t a clue what our nation and its Constitution is about and our diligence for honest and transparency in government is needed now more than ever!