Thousands Of Toddler Swings Recalled After Dozens Report Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Little Tikes announced it is recalling approximately 540,000 toddler swings due to a fall hazard.
The company says it has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.
Cheesemaker Sargento Expands Listeria Recall, Cuts Supplier
Officials say two of the reported injuries included broken arms.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings.
The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo and is suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded inner arrow of the date code stamp points to “10”, “11”, “12” or “13”, it is included in the recall.
Woman Warning Others After Spotting Suspicious Item On Her Windshield
The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund.
For more information, consumers can call Little Tikes at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.littletikes.com