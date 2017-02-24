Rendell Aide Convicted of Corruption Surrenders Law License

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — A onetime top aide to former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell who pleaded guilty to pocketing thousands of dollars in supposed campaign contributions in an FBI sting has now surrendered his law license.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s disciplinary board says 54-year-old John Estey, of Ardmore, will be disbarred March 25. Estey’s attorney, Ronald Levine, says Estey voluntarily surrendered his law license, but declined further comment.
Estey pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May after telling FBI agents in 2011 that lawmakers would help a fake company the agents set up in exchange for $20,000 in campaign contributions. Agents first approached Estey in 2009, after he had left Rendell’s administration.
Estey is scheduled for sentencing April 11 by a federal judge in Harrisburg.
