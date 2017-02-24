Police: Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 6, Taken After Mother Stabbed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Connecticut girl thought to be with her father, who’s a suspect in the fatal stabbing of the girl’s mother.
Police responded to a Bridgeport home at about 2:45 a.m. Friday to find two stabbing victims. One died and the other is expected to survive.
Police say 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez is believed to have fled with 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez.
They may be in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut license plates AG91925.
The vehicle was last seen in the Bronx, New York.
Aylin is 4-feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her father is about 5-foot-3, weighs 185 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call police.
