BREAKING: Judge: Only One Other Accuser Can Testify At Cosby's Sex Assault Trial

Philly Soccer Show: Former National Team Defender Onyewu Returns To USA

February 24, 2017 10:26 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, Philadelphia Union, Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He has had a long career in Europe and now former US National stalwart Oguchi Onyewu is a member of the Philadelphia Union.

The stout defender sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini on the KYW Philly Soccer Show this week. The DC-native featured in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup for the USA and was a stand out for Standard Liege in the Belgium League First Division for several seasons.

However, injuries limited his playing time in recent years. Onyewu talked about coming to Philadelphia and getting the chance to feature on the field. He also talked about what it is like working with the Union’s stable of young defenders as he brings a veteran presence to the backline.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 12:02)…

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia