Philly Soccer Show: Former National Team Defender Onyewu Returns To USA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He has had a long career in Europe and now former US National stalwart Oguchi Onyewu is a member of the Philadelphia Union.
The stout defender sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini on the KYW Philly Soccer Show this week. The DC-native featured in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup for the USA and was a stand out for Standard Liege in the Belgium League First Division for several seasons.
However, injuries limited his playing time in recent years. Onyewu talked about coming to Philadelphia and getting the chance to feature on the field. He also talked about what it is like working with the Union’s stable of young defenders as he brings a veteran presence to the backline.
Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 12:02)…
