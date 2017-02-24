News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 24

Chris discussed the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference, the Sixers trade of Nerlens Noel and the first month of revenue for Philadelphia’s beverage tax. He spoke with Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s efforts to fight bureaucracy, author Ashley McGuire about her book, Sex Scandal and Moderator of Face the Nation, John Dickerson, about the latest involving the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election.
6:18 Conservatives wrestle with how much Donald Trump aligns with their philosophies at CPAC.
6:35 What’s Trending: Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy, Homer Simpson, Rihanna, Jameis Winston
6:50 The Sixers traded Nerlens Noel to Dallas.
7:00 Chris talks with Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle government bureaucracy.
7:20 Chris talks with author Ashley McGuire about her book, Sex Scandal.
8:03 Revenue for Philadelphia’s beverage tax exceeded expectations in January.
8:20 Chris speaks to the Moderator of Face The Nation, John Dickerson, about the latest involving the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election.
8:35 What’s Trending: The Atlantic, Justin Bieber, Walking Dead, Billy Bush