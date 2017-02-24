New York Studio Breathing New Life Into Meditation

by Stephanie Stahl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New life is being breathed into the ancient practice of mediation.

Meditation is a good way to help people relax and focus, and doctors say it can be a helpful stress buster.

Now, instead of meditating on your own, there are special classes just for that.

Health and fitness blogger Bianca Jade is stressed out about everyday life

“There’s so many stressors. We spend more time commuting. We have a higher cost of living,” she said.

The quest for more calmness brought Bianca to Inscape, a meditation studio

A recorded audio track guides the class. A leader is in the room if you’re unsure what to do, but to keep the mood, there’s no talking.

“So this way you become a participant. It’s neutral and you have no other place to go but within you, because there’s no other outside distractions,” explained Khajak Keledjin, the studio’s founder.

He turned to meditation to cope with the stress of his multi-million dollar clothing company.

“I want to create an environment in a studio where people come in and have balanced calm,” Keledjin said.

How much time you need to decompress is up to you. Classes range from about 20 minutes to an hour and a half.

“I’ve learned to take a minute, take a breath, and really think about the things I need to let go of,” said Bianca.

Inscape, which is based in New York City, also has an app, so you can practice mindfulness at home.

Here in the Philadelphia area, there are also a variety of different kinds of meditation studios.