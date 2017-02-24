New Jersey Singer Gives Old Song A New, Meaningful Twist

By Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 1967 song “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” was written by John Ellison.

Now, John’s left behind “the big fine car,” and allowed 12-year-old singer Gianna Caruso to take the writing wheel.

It was her idea to collaborate with him on an anti-bullying anthem using his song.

“No one should be bullied; no one should feel pain and feel like they shouldn’t go to school,” Gianna said. “This song shows you that you’re some kind of wonderful, and you should be confident with yourself.”

Inspired by Gianna’s gusto to give bully victims hope John kept the chorus, but…

“With that message, listening to her and my mind just went back. As opposed to being in love, I’m in love with myself,” said Ellison.

She then turned the anthem into a YouTube video.

“The good part about the way she thinks is that everything is positive. If they get the message that she’s putting out there, it’s going to touch the world,” Ellison said.

“I’ve been ignored, I’ve been excluded, but I just want to show people no matter what happens, you’re going to be okay, you’re going to be strong, you can get through it,” said Gianna.