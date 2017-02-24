Protests Disrupting New Jersey Pipeline Hearing 

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Hundreds of chanting protesters are disrupting a meeting at which New Jersey regulators plan to vote on a hotly contested natural gas pipeline plan.
Chanting “Do the right thing!” opponents of the pipeline are preventing the New Jersey Pinelands Commission from voting on the pipeline plan.
The agency is expected to make a final determination on the proposal that has touched off a classic jobs-versus-environment battle in the nation’s most densely populated state.
Supporters say it will increase energy reliability. Environmentalists fear damage to the pristine Pinelands region, which includes more than a million acres of farms, forests and wetlands.
The plan was narrowly defeated in 2014. But since then, Republican Gov. Chris Christie has replaced several Pinelands commissioners with supporters of the pipeline.
