Judge Hands Down Sentences To Owners Of Popular Pizza Chain Manco & Manco

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—The owners of the popular Ocean City restaurant chain Manco & Manco learned their fate on Friday after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 2015.

The judge sentenced 55-year-old Charles Bangle, of Somers Point, to 15 months in prison, and three years supervised release.

His wife, 54-year-old Mary Bangle, was sentenced to three years probation for lying to the IRS.

More than 100 family and friends came from several states to support the couple.

Members of law enforcement even showed up to beg the judge for mercy.

According to the indictment, by only reporting $127,955 in 2010 and omitting an additional $263,113 in taxable income, Charles Bangle avoided $91,577 in taxes. He also admitted to making cash deposits into his TD Bank account in February 2011 in increments of less than $10,000 in order to prevent TD Bank from filing a Currency Transaction Report with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Owners of Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City Charged with Tax Evasion

Mary Bangle admitted that she was interviewed by IRS special agents on May 30, 2012, at which time she was asked questions about her personal bank account. She falsely stated that, when cash receipts came into the business, she only retained enough to pay that week’s payroll and some bills, when in fact she retained cash receipts for her personal use.

Authorities say Mary Bangle also lied to agents about the amount of cash deposited into her personal banking account, which was substantially more that the net pay listed on her W-2 forms issued by Manco & Manco Pizza.

The Bangles were set to be sentenced on Oct. 8, 2015, but the date was been delayed six times.

There are multiple Manco & Manco Pizza establishments on the Ocean City Boardwalk and one store in Somers Point.