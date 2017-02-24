Dog, Puppies Killed By Angry Swarm Of Bees In California

NORCO, Ca. (CBS) — According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, a dog and several puppies in California died after a swarm of bees attacked.

The dog and the dog’s three puppies were killed. The dog was stung over 300 times.

Officials say that the dog aggravated the bees in some way, prompting the attack. Fire crews filled a hollow tree with foam to get rid of any bees that might have remained.

According to the report, the son of the woman who owns the property said the he was also stung by bees from that hive.

The dog’s owner Sinthia Sullivan, spoke with CBS Los Angeles about the ordeal. “This is my lifeline,” she said. “If this dog passes, I will be in the hospital myself, trying to stay alive.”

Sullivan and her landlord were also stung and taken to the hospital for treatments.