A Thoroughly Modern Take On Volvo Traditions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of the auto industry turmoil in 2009, Volvo was on the endangered list. And when Ford sold the brand to Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely, the reception by Swedish government and labor leaders was icy.
Today, Volvo is a breakout leader not only in the latest safety and autonomous vehicle technologies but beyond its normal comfort zone of family oriented sedans and wagons.
The Volvo XC90 winning the 2016 North American Truck of the Year honors was the crowning achievement of company’s transformation.
True to its core traditions Volvo retains its identity in the sturdy small wagon segment with V60 T5 AWD Cross Country.
And while the safety and engineering traditions of Volvo abound in the latest V60 … the new exterior design, especially in the Cross Country edition, are far more aggressive and very possibly influenced by the Chinese masters.
The 240 horsepower 2-liter turbo direct injection 4-cylinder T5 engine provides excellent road performance and power to handle V60 Cross Country off-road duties.
At a well-equipped price of $50,000 the Volvo V60 is no bargain but a great value.