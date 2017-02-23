NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 02.23.17

February 23, 2017 5:51 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- The Philadelphia soda tax has resulted in an increase in revenue for the city. However, soda sales have dropped by 50%.

3:30pm- During a speech in front of Families USA, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi mistakenly stated that John Kasich was governor of Illinois.  

3:40pm- Steve Davies, Pennsylvania State Director for the Convention of States Project, calls in to discuss term limits, the 17th amendment, and the importance of holding a Convention of States.

4pm- In a 10 to 4 decision, the Fourth Circuit has created a new weapons test to determine the legality of weapons owned under the 2nd Amendment. The decision attempts to rewrite the Supreme Court’s decision in the District of Columbia v. Heller case.

4:30pm- Danny Grace, Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters Local 830, joins the show to discuss the enormously negative impact that the Philly soda tax is having on local unions. 

5pm- Potential DNC Chairman Keith Ellison says that Donald Trump has done enough to warrant an impeachment. 

5:20pm- During a speech at CPAC, Kellyanne Conway gave advice to young people. 

