Some Residents Switching Shopping Destinations In Response To City’s Soda Tax

February 23, 2017 12:29 PM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The soda tax has some city residents getting their sugary drinks elsewhere.

In Cheltenham, Philadelphia is only steps away. One woman, shopping at this soda tax free ShopRite, says she hasn’t purchased a soda in the city since the beginning of the year.

In response to residents hopping out of the city to buy their soda, Kenney administration spokesman Mike Dunn says they believe those actions are short-lived and many people get to their pre-tax routines after calculating fuel costs and inconvenience.

Leisa, who says she stopped buying soda in the city, says there may be health benefits to changes in what you drink, but a tax shouldn’t be the reason for it.

“Some of us do need to literally cut back on the sugary drinks but that’s up to the individual.”

And she says why pay more if folks aren’t getting paid more?

“I haven’t seen a raise at my job in five years.”

