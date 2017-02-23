Some Heartburn Medications Could Be Causing Kidney Damage

by Stephanie Stahl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An estimated 15 million Americans use these heartburn medications regularly.

The new research says they can cause a silent type of kidney damage, where patients might not have symptoms right away.

The drugs linked to potential kidney damage are called proton pump inhibitors, or PPI’s. They include some popular medications like Prevacid, Prilosec and Nexium.

“These are incredibly safe drugs. There are risks associated with every drug,” says Dr. Philip Katz, Chair of Gastroenterology at Einstein Montgomery.

He says it’s unclear exactly how the drugs might harm the kidneys.

The research found people who use the medications have a 20-50% higher risk of chronic kidney disease compared with nonusers.

“So these drugs, without going into tremendous detail, inhibit acid in the stomach, and what they do outside of the stomach is subject to speculation,” said Dr. Katz.

The higher the dose, the higher the risk. Those who took them twice a day had a 46% increased risk of chronic kidney disease, versus 15% for those taking one daily dose.

The study also found the kidney damage was silent.

“So, unlike a kidney infection where you might get burning or discomfort, or a kidney injury where you might get bleeding, this creeps up on you without symptoms until the kidneys fail to the point that it’s noticed in another way,” Dr. Katz explained.

A statement from the Consumer Healthcare Productions Association says the new study focuses on prescription strength medications, which are used at higher doses and for longer durations.

They add that over-the-counter versions have been extensively reviewed by the FDA, consumers should carefully read labels and follow directions, and people with concerns should talk to their doctors.