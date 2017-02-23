Police Searching For Suspect Following Hit & Run In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a hit and run that took place on Thursday night in Kensington.
The incident took place on the 2000 block of E. Clearfield Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a 43-year-old man was struck by another man who was driving in a silver 4-door vehicle with a sun roof. Authorities add that the victim was only steps away from his home.
Officials say the man who was struck was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition. Police say the vehicle left the scene heading eastbound on Clearfield with the front windshield shattered.
Authorities were able to locate that vehicle, but it was unoccupied.
Police are searching for the suspect.