Police: Runner Fights Off Attacker In Delaware

February 23, 2017 10:28 AM
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman says she was attacked while running in the area of South Park Drive in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities say around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, a 28-year-old female was running in the area of the swinging bridge when she was pushed to the ground by an unknown male.

Police say the man tried to sexually assault the victim, but she was able to fight him off.

Prior to fleeing on foot, authorities say the suspect took some of the victim’s personal property.

The victim was assisted by another runner in the area, who contacted police.

Several responding Uniform Services Division officers assisted along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Police say the only suspect description available is a short, black male, approximately 30-years-old and wearing dark clothing.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jamie Tobin at 302-576-3643.

Police also urge citizens to run or walk in pairs in possible and to do so in well lit areas.

