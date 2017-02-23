NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Wanted For Stabbing, Robbery At Wildwood Transit Center

February 23, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Wildwood are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery and stabbing that took place in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Officials identified the suspect as Ronray Harris of Bridgeton, N.J. Authorities say Harris, 39, should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has contact with Harris is urged to use caution.

Wildwood Police say the incident took place at the New Jersey Transit Center on Washington Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Officials say Harris attempted to rob Gerald Saunders, 49.

Authorities say Saunders suffered a laceration to the arm and a puncture wound to his back.

Warrants have been issued for Harris on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and related offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police at 609-522-0222.

