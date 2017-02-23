Police Issue Warnings As Thieves Execute High End Car Thefts On The Main Line

RADNOR Twp., Pa. (CBS) — The Honda Civic and Accord remain the top two most commonly stolen vehicles around the country.

That is not the case in Radnor Township, not by a long shot because here, a powerful ring of thieves has been targeting luxury vehicles and how they are getting them is frightening.

It’s no longer just a string of high end vehicle thefts. It’s the volume and method in which they are being stolen that has prompted Radnor Police to caution their residents.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Lt. Christopher Flanagan. “They are professionals. They should be taken seriously.”

The luxury car thefts began last year and revved up in 2017, mainly taking place in the evening and overnight hours.

Some were left unlocked in driveways with keys inside, but in more recent cases, these criminals have taken to breaking into homes, stealing the keys and then the car.

“These individuals are getting a lot of money for these high end cars,” said Detective James Metzler.

Police say alarms have been the only sure way to deter these thieves so far.

Eyewitness News is told nearby municipalities have been dealing with this issue as well.