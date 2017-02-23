Police: 2 Men Shot While Sleeping In East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Police are trying to figure out the bizarre details of a triple shooting in East Mount Airy.

Two men tell police they were woken up as they were shot.

Police believe the third shooting victim may have jumped out of a second-story window.

It happened in the 2400 block of 77th Ave. between Limekiln Pike and Ogontz Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say two men, ages 20 and 25, were shot in the legs. They were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive.

The third man was found behind the house shot in the arm. Police say treating him as a suspect.

“We believe that this third victim, who is being uncooperative, may have been inside the property, jumped out the window and dropped his weapon on the deck,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector, Scott Small.

Small says at least 5 shots were fired inside of the property.

“We don’t know if this is some type of home invasion or what the motive is. We didn’t find any forced entry to the property, we only found the broken window, that’s obviously broken out, not broken in.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.