Philly Man Critical After Being Shot In Face, Dragged To Lot

February 23, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: shooting, Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the face and then dragged more than 80 feet to a vacant lot.

Police believe the man, whose name was not immediately released, may have been shot at a nearby home before he was dragged near the 2400 block of Patton Street, in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday and police arrived to find the wounded man.

Police say he’s at Temple University Hospital.

