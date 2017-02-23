Philadelphia Zoo Hosts ‘Primate Party’

by John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo hosted a primate party on Thursday.

Zoo visitors sang happy birthday to four Black-and-white Ruffed Lemurs for their first birthday.

Maddie, Lincoln, Teddy, and Quincy, named after past presidents, leaped around in their enclosure and enjoyed treats as mom and dad looked on.

And there was a celebration for Amani, the baby western lowland gorilla, so everyone could see how well she’s doing at six months old.

“Now she is actually old enough to enjoy those gifts. Before, as an infant, she really wouldn’t have used them, but now she is reaching the age where she is venturing off with mom. She is exploring her world and it’s perfect, because it’s exactly what we want,” said Marina Haynes, the zoo’s primate curator.

The zoo will have a drop off box set up this weekend inside the primate preserve exhibit, where visitors can donate gifts like treats and toys for the birthday boys and girls.

A list of approved items can be found at: www.Philadelphiazoo.org