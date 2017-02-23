Philadelphia Superintendent Says Transgender Bathroom Policy Will Not Change

February 23, 2017 4:20 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia, Trump

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s schools chief says President Trump’s decision to withdraw Obama-administration guidance on transgender bathrooms will NOT affect the local policy here.

The policy in Philadelphia schools allows transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Superintendent William Hite says president Trump’s action won’t change that.

“As the former administration’s guidance didn’t really impact our policy. And so the removal of it doesn’t impact our policy. We remain very committed to ensuring that these young people are treated with respect,” Hite said.

The School Reform Commission adopted the policy last June.

Hite says that provided clarity for schools, so that school administrators knew what to do. And, he says, that’s not changing.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia