Philadelphia Superintendent Says Transgender Bathroom Policy Will Not Change

by Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s schools chief says President Trump’s decision to withdraw Obama-administration guidance on transgender bathrooms will NOT affect the local policy here.
The policy in Philadelphia schools allows transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
Superintendent William Hite says president Trump’s action won’t change that.
“As the former administration’s guidance didn’t really impact our policy. And so the removal of it doesn’t impact our policy. We remain very committed to ensuring that these young people are treated with respect,” Hite said.
The School Reform Commission adopted the policy last June.
Hite says that provided clarity for schools, so that school administrators knew what to do. And, he says, that’s not changing.