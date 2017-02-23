NJ Museum Event To Teach STEM…With A Little Fun

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kids will be having so much fun, they might never suspect they’re learning: that’s the aim of an event on Saturday at a museum in Burlington County that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

We know, mom and dad, STEM education is critical for our future — but it’s the weekend.

Wait a second — are those catapults we can make?

“Yes they can shoot marshmallows.”

And is that slime we can play with?

“Fun, cool, gooey, put your hands in it, but learn about what it means to go from liquid to solid and actually create that and understand the concept of states of matter.”

Just a couple of the activities tomorrow at the Roebling Museum, says executive director Varissa McMickens Blair.

“It’s a chance for families to come out for a day of fun where they actually get to make something, take something home, and at the same time they’re learning really important STEM concepts that make it concrete for kids,” she said.

They’ll also be able to build their own mini bridge, this museum being named for the builder of the Brooklyn Bridge.

The event, from 10am – 4pm on Saturday, Feb. 25, is put on by STEM Education majors from The College of New Jersey.

It’s $5 per person; children 5 and under get in free. Register at RoeblingMuseum.org.