New Survey Compares Philly Real Estate With Others Across Country

by Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest nationwide home market survey conducted by Zillow finds Philadelphia in the middle of the pack for home values and sales in a year-to-year comparison released Thursday.
Zillow’s chief economist, Svenja Gudell, based in Seattle, says the Philadelphia market is relatively stable in its January growth compared to figures from a year ago.
“The core urban areas, mostly, when you’re looking at a map, you’re seeing across the board very positive growth,” Gudell said. “Some of the more outer lying areas are a little bit slower to grow right now. We’re even seeing some declines in some areas. But overall, for most of the Philadelphia metro, we’re seeing very positive growth.”
She says home values have climbed nearly 5% with median home prices around $215,000.
She says the fastest growing markets are Portland, Seattle, several Florida communities, and Nashville.