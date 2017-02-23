New Poll Shows Voter Doubt In President Trump

by Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday shows a majority of voters have doubts about the president’s honesty, among other things.

55% of 1300 voters say President Trump is not honest and does not have good leadership skills.

Robin Kolodny, chair of the Temple University Political Science Department, says shooting from the lip is part of the problem.

“He hasn’t really done himself any favors by speaking before he understood how he could act as president. And I think that’s what you’re seeing in this poll, this kind of astonishment that the courts could stop some of his actions is a lot more naive than a lot of people were expecting,” she said.

Political Science professor Jack Johannes of Villanova University says Trump’s untrue statements also fuel the acrimony with the media.

“Trump’s statements are, for the most part, so outrageous and so demonstrably not accurate that it’s relatively easy for the media to pick up on that,” he said.

“He could get, very rapidly, to where George W. Bush was in the mid-20s of approval ratings during the last two years of the Bush presidency, very soon, and that would completely hamstring him in terms of getting any legislation changed,” Koldony said.

Johannes says however, it all depends on what get’s done.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go into the 20s either. A lot is gonna depend on what he can do. Remember there’s still a lot of his voters who like the idea of the walls in Mexico, they like the idea of kicking out immigrants,” he said.

The poll was conducted between February 16 and 20th.