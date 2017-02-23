Mom’s Boyfriend Waives Hearing In Teen Death, Dismemberment

February 23, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Grace Packer, Jacob Sullivan, murder, Rape

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Forty-four-year-old Jacob Sullivan’s decision Wednesday means he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the killing of Grace Packer.

Sara Packer, who adopted the girl, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.

Prosecutors contend they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

