Man Arrested, Charged For Assaulting Mother With Pork Chop Before Head-Butting Her

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS) — According to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald, a man in Athens, Georgia has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother with a pork chop.
According to police, Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29, threw the pork chop at his 60-year-old mother and then head-butted her.
The report states that Ball was angry because his mother forgot to buy him cigarettes, she told police.
Authorities say Ball’s father reportedly stepped in and subdued his son until authorities arrived on the scene.
Ball was arrested for simple battery and charged with a probation violation.