LEGOLAND Discovery Center Coming To Philadelphia Area

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — A nine foot tall LEGO replica of City Hall and the Liberty Place towers was unveiled today, ahead of the grand opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.
It took more than 17,000 LEGO bricks and nearly a thousand man hours to build this monstrosity, which will be one of the attractions inside LEGOLAND Philadelphia.
“We open on April 6th. A 33,000 square foot attraction inside the Plymouth Meeting Mall.”
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia General Manager Michael Taylor says it’s targeted to kids aged three to ten.
“We have a LEGO themed ride. We have a 40 (seat) movie theater. We have over ten different play zones, just tons of different things all built on the great LEGO bricks.”
Mayor Jim Kenney attended the unveiling and is a bit of a LEGO fanatic himself.
“I still play with them at home. I’ve been talking them into trying to bring a LEGOLAND Discovery Center into Center City or into Philadelphia. We’ll see.”