Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Tube Sliding Getaway

February 23, 2017 4:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You don’t ski or snowboard, but you really want to join the weekend mountain crowd.

KYW’s Jay Lloyd says, “You can still go and find fun in the snow.”

Tubing at the Poconos (credit: Jay Lloyd)

Before winter wanes, the snow-covered slopes and trails are beckoning. Don’t worry about not skiing or riding. The faithful rubber tube rides to the rescue.

Most ski resorts have added tubing hills to the assortment of thrills. You go up on a conveyor lift, climb into your rented tube, then push off down the mountain.

And age is no speed bump.

Jay: “How old are you?”
Tuber: “Uhh, 60.”
Jay: “So you’re never too old to start.”
Tuber: “I guess not.”

Flying off the summit, the tubes spin and dive. A bit scary at first – just like that first sleigh ride as a kid.

But the runs are longer, the thrill is a mountain high, and whether you stay local or go Pocono, you found something that beats winter hibernation by a mile.
