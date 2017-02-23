Intense Exercise Could Lower Man’s Libido, Study Finds

DEVELOPING: Radnor School Employee Accused Of Showing Students Sex Videos

February 23, 2017 2:43 PM
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS) — A man’s gym routine could be ruining his sex life.

According to University of North Carolina researchers, a new study finds intense exercise could lower a man’s libido.

“Exposure to higher levels of chronic intense and greater durations of endurance training on a regular basis are significantly associated with a decreased libido scores in men,” the study reads. “Clinicians who treat male patients for sexual disorders and, or council couples on infertility issues should consider the degree of endurance exercise training a man is performing as a potential complicating factor.”

The study didn’t look into why the two are connected, but they think it has to do with physical fatigue and lower testosterone levels after a difficult workout.

Researchers developed an online survey for nearly 1,100 participants. According to The Telegraph, the survey asked the men about their sex lives and exercise habits.

The study also found that those men who had a less intense workout had a higher libido.

The study was published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

