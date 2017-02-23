Instagram Now Allows Users To Share Up To 10 Photos In One Post

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram announced users can now share up to 10 photos or videos in a single post.
Instagram says with this update, users no longer have to choose a single photo or video from an experience they want to remember.
Users can also share photo albums.
To upload multiple photos, Instagram says users will see a new icon to select multiple photos and videos.
“It’s easy to control exactly how your post will look. You can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit one by one.”
Viewers will see blue dots at the bottom of these posts to let them know to can swipe to see photos or videos.
Instagram says the feature will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on iOS and Android.
